PMC Makes Big Change to Number of Licensing Exam Attempts for Doctors

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced a change in its policy that previously allowed only three National Licensing Exam (NLE) attempts for MBBS students.

In a statement, a PMC spokesperson said on Monday that now students can make as many attempts as they want during the prescribed period of five years.

“The Medical and Dental Council has duly approved modification in the National Licensing Exam policy requiring qualification of NLE to the extent that a student must qualify the NLE (Step 1 and Step 2, as applicable) within a maximum period of five years from the date of completion of house job or the first attempt, whichever is earlier,” he said.

The spokesperson added the time limit would not apply to applicants who already hold a foreign practitioner’s license.

He said that the PMC was working to improve the healthcare delivery standards in Pakistan by creating an atmosphere that produced healthcare practitioners who embodied the qualities of compassion, dedication, and excellence.

He said that the commission is working to strengthen healthcare education in Pakistan by advancing excellent medical and dental education in the country, adding that the healthcare regulator is establishing standards in accordance with worldwide best practices to guarantee quality healthcare for every individual in Pakistan.

The spokesperson added that the PMC is working with determination and motivation to devise, place and implement the policies which are in the larger interest of the nation and students.