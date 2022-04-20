All You Need to Know About the Vivo S15e [Images]

Vivo is all set to launch its X80 series of high-end devices on April 25. However, the company also plans on introducing the Vivo S15e at the same launch event, adding to its growing S15 lineup.

The company recently teased the launch of the smartphone a few days ago, confirming some of its specs including a 4,700mAh battery with 66W charging support and a 50MP selfie camera. However, a new leak has surfaced online highlighting all of the specifications of the smartphone.

The tech blog, MySmartPrice revealed that the phone will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 px.

The phone will come with an in-display fingerprint reader and will be available in three colors: peach, blue, and black.

Vivo S15e will be powered by the Exynos 1080 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The triple camera setup at the rear features a 50MP primary sensor, with a 13MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens. However, prior to what Vivo confirmed earlier, the leak claims that the phone will come with a 16MP selfie camera.

The phone will boot Android 12 out of the box with Origin OS running on top.

The company has yet to confirm these specs and reveal if it will release the smartphone outside of China.