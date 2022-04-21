Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Get S22 Ultra’s Camera [Leak]

Samsung’s next generation of foldable phones is just a few months away and naturally, we are starting to see more leaks on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4. The latest report comes from tipster Dohyun Kim who claims that the next-gen foldable will get an upgraded 108MP main camera.

If this camera module is the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, (1/1.33″ ISOCELL HM3 sensor) then we can expect to see top-notch camera quality from the Z Fold 4. This speculation was further fueled by another tipster @chunvn8888 who says that the foldable’s camera setup will be nearly identical to the S22 Ultra with the exception of the 10MP periscope sensor.

This means we can expect to see the same 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor after all. This will be accompanied by the same 12MP ultrawide shooter and 10MP 3x telephoto zoom cameras. Rumors expect a 10MP selfie camera as well, up from the Z Fold 3’s 4MP camera.

Other rumors have pointed out that the Z Fold 4 will feature the soon to be announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip. The enhanced version of the SD8G1 will be based on TSMC’s 4nm node with improved clock speeds. Tipster Ice Universe also revealed this week that the foldable will be thinner and lighter than before with smaller bezels. There will be no S Pen slot either.

We can expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 during Q3 this year.