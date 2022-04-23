Twitter Bans Misleading Climate Change Propaganda Ads

Twitter has started a new crackdown on misleading adverts that “contradict the scientific consensus on climate change.”

In an official blog post, Twitter wrote:

We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis.

The post further added that its decisions on content selection will be driven by ‘authoritative sources,’ including the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Twitter explained:

We recognize that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet. In the coming months, we’ll have more to share on our work to add reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations happening on Twitter.

The company stated that it plans on sharing more details on its plan to “add reliable, authoritative context,” since they have become an important need over the past few years. The platform confirmed that talk about climate change has grown by more than 150% since 2021.

The latest announcement from the microblogging platform is part of its sustainability plan to combat lies and fake news on climate change. Other companies too have implemented similar policies and committed to them to various extents.

Twitter urged its users to take part in the conversations surrounding climate change, stating: