Vivo S15e Launched with 90Hz AMOLED and 66W Fast Charging for $305

Vivo has been on a launch streak lately. The Chinese brand recently unveiled the X80 flagship series and now we also have a mid-range S15e powered by Samsung hardware.

It is only available in China right now but should go global soon.

Design and Display

The display is a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera and the optical fingerprint sensor is underneath the display. The screen has support for HDR10+ content.

Internals and Storage

The phone’s main chipset is Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1080 meant for upper mid-range phones. There are three memory options in total including 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

The software is based on Android 12 OS with Origin OS Ocean on top.

Cameras

There are three cameras on the back including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. This camera is capable of 1080p as well as 4K video recording at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is a rare 50MP lens for highly detailed photos.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,700 mAh battery is equipped with 66W fast charging which can fill the handset from flat to 50% in only 18 minutes.

The Vivo S15e has a starting price of only $305 in China.

Vivo S15e Specifications