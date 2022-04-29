Met Office Predicts Lots of Rain and Thunderstorms on Eid

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a spell of rain with dust and thunderstorms during the Eid holidays in different areas of the country.

“A westerly wave is likely to enter the western parts of the country from 1 May, which may persist till 5 May,” a statement issued by the Met department said.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with thunderstorms are expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan from 1 May to 3 May.

Dust storms are also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, and Badin on 1 and 2 May.

Dust-thunderstorm and light rain are expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from 2 to 4 May.

Rain-wind and thunderstorms are also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurum, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore, and Skardu), Kashmir (Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Srinagar, Baramulla, Shupiyan, Anantnag, and Leh) from 1 to 5 May.

The PMD warned that a windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures and standing crops in Balochistan and Sindh on 1 and 2 May, and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, and Kashmir on 2 and 3 May.

It also forecasts a drop in temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius during daytime while it’s raining and warned of potential landslides in the areas of Gilgit-Baltistan between 2 and 5 May.

The Met Office has advised all the authorities concerned to stay vigilant during the notified period.