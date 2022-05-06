Govt to Set Tax Collection Target of Rs. 7 Trillion for FBR

The government has decided to set a huge target for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in next year’s federal budget. The government is also likely to withdraw tax exemptions from various sectors on the demand by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sources revealed that the government will set an annual target of over Rs. 7 trillion for FBR. The government-set target will be for sales tax, income tax, and customs duty collection. The FBR will have a major focus on sales tax collection since it is a huge component of the overall tax collection.

The sources said that the government has already started evaluating the withdrawal of tax exemptions given to various sectors.

The target for the ongoing fiscal year which will end on June 30 is Rs. 6.1 trillion. The FBR’s latest data shows that it has collected Rs. 4.8 trillion in ten months (July-April) of the current fiscal year. It now has to collect Rs. 1.2 trillion in the remaining two months to meet the target.

According to sources achieving this target will be a herculean task for FBR but the government is hoping to collect at least over Rs. 6 trillion when the fiscal year ends.