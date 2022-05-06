No Heatwave in Karachi in Next 10 Days: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), on Friday, said that there are no chances of a heatwave in Karachi until 15 May.

“The weather will remain hot and humid, however, there are no chances of a heatwave in Karachi for now,” the PMD said in a statement.

It added that the temperature would remain around 27 degrees Celsius in the morning, and will rise to a maximum of 36 degrees during the day.

“The humidity has been recorded at 76 percent in Karachi,” the weather department added.

It should be noted that the country experienced a heatwave in the last week of April when the temperature rose to as much as 49 degrees Celsius in some parts of Sindh, including Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The effect of the heatwave was broken by a spell of rain with dust and thunderstorms during the Eid holidays in different areas of the country.

Under the influence of a westerly wave, which remained in the country from 1 to 5 May, rain with thunderstorms was recorded in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Similarly, dust storms and scattered rains were experienced in parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, and Badin on 1 and 2 May.