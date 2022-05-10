FBR Raises CNG Valuation for Charging Sales Tax

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the incidence of sales tax on supply of the compressed natural gas (CNG) to CNG consumers.

In this connection, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has upward revised the value of supply of the compressed natural gas (CNG) to the CNG consumers for the purpose of charging sales tax from CNG stations.

The FBR has issued S.R.O. 587(I)/2022 on Tuesday to supersede S.R.O. 39(I)/2022, dated January 8, 2022.

ALSO READ Miftah Urges FBR to Meet Tax Target for FY22

The FBR has notified the value of supply to the CNG consumers for the purpose of charging sales tax from CNG stations by the gas transmission and distribution companies.

The value of the supply of the CNG has been increased from Rs. 134.57 per kg to Rs. 140 per kg of Region-I covering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, and Potohar Region (Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Gujar Khan).

The value of the supply of the CNG has been increased from Rs. 128.11 per kg to Rs. 135 per kg of Region-II covering the areas of Sindh and Punjab excluding Potohar Region.