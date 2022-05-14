Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Launched Again with Better Hardware

Samsung has quietly released an updated version of one of its older tablets, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020). The 2022 model updates the Android version and also brings a newer chipset to the table with more CPU and GPU power. The price is almost the same as the original.

The new slate comes with Android 12 instead of 10 with a few years of promised updates. The 8nm Snapdragon 720G replaces the 10nm Exynos 9611 with the same memory configurations as before (4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB).

Other specifications remain unchanged including the 10.4-inch LCD with 2,000 x 1,200 resolution and S Pen support. This is a TFT panel instead of IPS, which means slightly worse viewing angles and colors.

There is only a single 8MP camera on the back capable of 1080p video recording and a 5MP selfie camera. Battery capacity is 7040 mAh with support for 15W fast charging. The speakers are AKG tuned with support for Dolby Atmos and there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a microSD card slot.

The price is slightly different from before. The base model with 4GB/64GB memory has a starting price of €400, which is €20 higher than the original model from two years ago. There is no LTE version or the 128GB variant on retail websites, but it may be because stores are still updating their online inventory.