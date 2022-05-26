Realme Launches a Special Phone for Naruto Fans

Realme’s latest launch event kicked off earlier today with the Chinese brand announcing its most powerful tablet as well as a special edition phone for anime fans. The Realme GT Neo 3 has just gotten a special Naruto Edition with the popular anime character’s color scheme on the back of the phone.

The phone’s specifications are identical to the Realme GT Neo 3 150W Edition, which is also the fastest charging phone in the world.

The limited-edition does not end with the phone but colors the entire retail package and accessories in Naruto’s theme. The phone itself has the iconic orange color at the bottom as well as Naruto’s headband design next to the main camera. There is also a special phone case and an orange-colored charging brick with it.

The charging brick is accompanied by a Naruto-themed 10,000 mAh power bank with support for 33W fast charging. The phone is also loaded with Naruto wallpapers, icons, sounds, and a special charging animation.

All of this comes inside a retail package designed after Naruto’s summoning scroll.

The Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition will retail for $415, which is hardly higher than the original model ($408). There is no word on international availability.

Specifications