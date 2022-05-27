With 16.9 Trillion Fiscal Deficit Pakistan Adds Rs 23 Trillion Debt in 10 Years

Pakistan has met 32 percent of its spending through advances and debt as it has borrowed Rs. 23 trillion to meet the total public expenditure of Rs. 72 trillion during the last ten years.

The governments, including PPP, PML-N, and PTI, obtained Rs. 16.922 trillion from domestic sources and Rs. 6.021 trillion from external sources to bridge the budget deficit during the period after the approval of parliament.

According to a report compiled by ProPakistani, based on the data of the Finance Ministry, the PTI-led government borrowed Rs. 12.790 trillion in 43 months, PML-N borrowed Rs. 8.319 trillion in 60 months, and PPP borrowed Rs. 1.834 trillion in one year to meet the budget deficit.

The PTI-led government faced a Rs 2.566 trillion budget deficit to meet government expenditure as it earned Rs. 5,874 billion and spent Rs. 8,440 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The government borrowed Rs 1,584 billion from domestic sources and Rs 982 billion from external resources to bridge the budget deficit.

The budget deficit was recorded at Rs 3,403 billion during the fiscal year 2020–21. The PTI government earned Rs 6.9 trillion and spent Rs 10.3 trillion and borrowed Rs. 2,065 billion from the domestic and Rs. 1,338 billion from the external side to meet the government’s expenses.

The government faced a budget deficit of Rs. 3376 billion to meet the total government expenditure of Rs. 9,648 billion with a revenue of Rs. 6,272 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20. During the period, the government borrowed Rs. 2,481 billion from domestic sources and Rs. 895 billion from foreign sources.

The ex-prime minister Imran-led government faced a budget deficit of Rs. 3,445 billion due to a total expenditure of Rs. 8,345 billion and earnings of Rs. 4.9 trillion during the fiscal year 2018–19. The PTI government started its first fiscal year with the addition of Rs. 3,028 billion in domestic and Rs 417 billion in external debt stock.

The PML-N concluded its last fiscal year with a Rs. 2,260 billion budget deficit due to total revenue of Rs. 5,228 billion and total expenditure of Rs. 7,488 billion during the fiscal year 2017-18. The government borrowed Rs. 1,475 billion in domestic and Rs 785 billion in foreign loans during the period. The PML-N government financed the budget deficit with a borrowing of Rs. 1,864 billion as it earned Rs. 4,937 billion and the expenditure was Rs. 6,800 during the fiscal year 2016-17. It secured Rs. 1,322 billion from local and Rs. 542 billion from foreign loans during the period.

The government faced a budget deficit of Rs. 1,349 billion due to total revenue of Rs. 4,447 billion and public expenditures of Rs. 5,796 during the fiscal year 2015-16. It obtained Rs. 979 billion from domestic and Rs. 370 billion from external resources during the year.

Note: The graph depicts values of 13 years of last three tenures, the story is based on data of ten years of fiscal deficit.

The PML-N government borrowed Rs 1,457 billion to bridge the budget deficit due to a total income of Rs. 3,931 billion and total spending of Rs. 5,387 billion during fiscal year 2014-15. The domestic debt piled up by Rs. 1,276 billion and foreign loans surged by Rs. 181 billion during the period to run the government’s affairs.

The PML-N government borrowed Rs. 1,389 billion to bridge the budget deficit as it had collected Rs. 3,637 billion and spent Rs. 5,026 billion during 2013-14, its first fiscal year. The Finance Ministry obtained Rs. 877 billion from domestic and Rs. 512 billion from foreign resources during the fiscal year.

The budget deficit surged to Rs. 1,834 billion due to high spending by the PPP government and payment of the circular debt of more than Rs. 448 billion by the new government of PML-N in the fiscal year 2012-13. The government earned Rs. 2,982 billion and spent Rs. 4,816 billion during the fiscal year. The government obtained Rs. 1,835.5 billion from domestic resources and retired Rs 1.7 billion of foreign loans during the fiscal year.

PTI

Fiscal Year (FY) Revenue (Billion) Total Expenditure Deficit Domestic Loans External Loans 2021-22 Rs 5,874 Rs 8,440 Rs 2,566 Rs 1,584 Rs 982 2020-21 Rs 6,903 Rs 10,307 Rs 3,403 Rs 2,065 Rs 1,338 2019-20 Rs 6,272 Rs 9,648 Rs 3,376 Rs 2,481 Rs 895 2018-19 Rs 4,901 Rs 8,345 Rs 3,445 Rs 3,028 Rs 417 Total Rs 23,950 Rs 36,740 Rs 12,790 Rs 9,158 Rs 3,632

PML-N

Fiscal Year (FY) Revenue (Billion) Total Expenditure Deficit Domestic Loans External Loans 2017-18 Rs 5,228 Rs 7,488 Rs 2,260 Rs 1,475 Rs 785 2016-17 Rs 4,937 Rs 6,800 Rs 1,864 Rs 1,322 Rs 542 2015-16 Rs 4,447 Rs 5,796 Rs 1,349 Rs 979 Rs 370 2014-15 Rs 3,931 Rs 5,387 Rs 1,457 Rs 1,276 Rs 181 2013-14 Rs 3,637 Rs 5,026 Rs 1,389 Rs 877 Rs 512 Total Rs 22,180 Rs 30,497 Rs 8,319 Rs 5,929 Rs 2,390

