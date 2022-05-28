Oppo A57 4G Launched With Faster Charging for Only $160

Last month, Oppo launched the A57 5G with Dimensity 810 and a tall 90Hz display. Now the Chinese brand has launched a 4G version of the handset in Thailand with better battery specs, but downgrades in other aspects.

The display is a 6.56-inch LCD with a 720p resolution, but the 90Hz refresh rate has been toned down to 60Hz. The design of the phone remains unchanged so the fingerprint sensor still sits on the side.

The Dimensity 810 SoC found in the 5G version has been swapped out for the modest Helio G35 chip and memory options have been downgraded as well. You now get 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage and the microSD card slot allows for expansion up to 1TB.

There is a 13MP primary camera on the back alongside a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is an 8MP shooter with a wide-angle lens. Battery capacity remains the same at 5,000 mAh, but fast charging has been upgraded to 33W (up from 10W).

Oppo A57 4G is only available in Thailand for now for $160.

