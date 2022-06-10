Pakistan Completes 26 CPEC Projects Worth $17 Billion

CPEC is a flagship and most actively implemented project of the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) where Pakistan and China have successfully launched 56 projects on the ground.

Out of these projects, 26 projects worth approximately US$17 billion have been completed so far and 30 projects worth US$ 8.5 billion are under construction.

ALSO READ Ignite Approves Launch of New Funds for Pakistani Startups and Innovators

36 projects having an estimated cost of US$ 28.4 billion are also under different stages of negotiations for inclusion in the CPEC framework. This tremendous progress is a sign of great efforts and achievement of both the nations and the realization of the dream of connectivity and inclusive economic growth.

CPEC is being expanded in the following areas:

Trade & Market Access

Industrial Development & Global Value Chains

Socio-Economic Development & Poverty Alleviation

Agriculture Modernization & Marketing

Sciences & Technology Cooperation

Blue Economy

Regional Connectivity & Third Country Participation

The Government of Pakistan considers CPEC as a long-term development project as it has the potential to serve as a corridor with multiple doors connecting China with Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The government is expanding the scope of CPEC so that it becomes a “Gateway of Prosperity” for both countries and the region at large.

Moreover, the Chinese and Pakistani workforce, in a large number, is employed to ensure the timely completion of the Infrastructure projects and the launch of new projects such as the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6), Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway (M-14), KKH Alternative Route (Gilgit-Shandor-Chitral), Swat Expressway (Phase-II), Dir Expressway, Karachi Circular Railways.