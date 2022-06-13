WBM Sponsors ‘Kohsar Festival 2022’ to Promote Tourism in Murree

WBM Online Shopping in Pakistan has proudly sponsored the ‘Kohsar Festival 2022’ to promote tourism in Murree, providing a great opportunity for the people to explore the rich culture and heritage of Pakistan.

Pakistan is a land of beauty and wonder, and its tourism potential is finally being realized. In the recent past, Pakistan has seen a significant increase in tourism, with visitors from all over the world coming to experience its culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.

This trend is continuing to escalate as more people discover all that Pakistan has to offer. With the government’s support, Pakistan’s tourism industry is poised for explosive growth in the coming years.

There’s a piece of good news for all Pakistanis as a mega tourist event titled ‘Kohsar Festival 2022’ is going to be held in Murree from 13th-15th June with the collaborative efforts of the Government of Punjab and Punjab Sports Board.

WBM (World Business Management), the key sponsor of the event, is an international corporation and a well-established brand in the production, distribution, and sales of a diverse range of consumer products.

WBM aims to showcase Pakistan’s cultural activities and promote tourism to boost the country’s economy. With collaborative efforts, this event is a great opportunity for tourists to experience the beauty of Murree, one of the famous hill stations in Northern Pakistan.

The event is also part of the Punjab Government’s continued efforts to promote tourism and sports activities, and create opportunities for the youth.

Main Activities to be Held at the Kohsar Festival, 2022

With its preparations having begun much earlier for a seamless experience, the 3-day sports festival is going to be one of the best for the tourism industry. The event will be inaugurated with a ‘Sufi Night’ on the 12th of June. Famous Tiktokers and Singers will be part of the event.

The event is taking place in Murree and will start with a grand opening ceremony at Mall Road.

“All achievable steps are being taken to successfully organize the Kohsar Festival in Murree. Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is taking all practical measures for the promotion of sports culture in the district,” said Asadullah Faiz, Secretary, Tourism Department Punjab.

Besides other events, the festival will also feature 8 different sports competitions including Table Tennis, Cycling, Mini Marathon, Football, Volleyball, Skating, Tug of War, and Para Archery.

Players from all over Punjab as well as local athletes will be part of this mega event. The talented athletes will showcase their skills in the regional games.

Table Tennis: There are several table tennis events planned for the festival including a table tennis tournament that will be held continuously from 13-15th June 2022.

Skating: It is a game of skill and chance played on frozen lakes or ponds. The object is to glide across the ice as far as possible without falling. Players use skates, blades, and poles to propel themselves forward.

Mini-Marathon: The festival, besides other games, is also going to host a mini-marathon from Lower Topa to Bhurban Cricket Ground. This year’s mini-marathon offers participants the chance to experience some of Kohsar’s scenic beauty while running a small race.

Volleyball: This year, one of the games that are being played is Volleyball. Volleyball is a great way to get in shape and have some fun at the same time.

Cycling: Cycling is considered one of the most prestigious events of the festival that will be held on 14th June 2022 from Lower Topa to Bhurban.

“In the recent past times, Jhang Kabaddi Festival, Jhang, and Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games were organized in South Punjab with the participation of thousands of youths all across Punjab. We are also going to hold this mega Kohsar Festival 2022 in a much seemly manner in Murree,” added Asadullah Faiz, Secretary, Tourism Department Punjab.

Massive public participation is expected during all sports activities, which are sponsored by WBM with wide media coverage by news channels including ARY, Bol News, Geo, City42, and Dunya.

Bus Facility for the Event

With the collaboration of the Sports Board Punjab and the Punjab Government, WBM, being the sponsor of the event will provide the officials and the participating teams with the best facilities.

One such facility is transportation, which WBM will provide to the Kohsar Festival’s participating teams and officials. Buses will depart from Islamabad to Murree for 3 days of the festival.

The tourist activity created by the Kohsar Festival offers an immense potential to change the domestic and international perception of Murree, especially with regard to a recent incident where a lack of security and appropriate measures caused a large number of deaths.

With this 3-day Kohsar Festival in Murree, the government, with the sponsorship of WBM, will be able to highlight the importance of promoting tourism for the betterment of Pakistan and the promotion of its cultural heritage.