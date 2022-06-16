Vivo X80 Flagship Series to Get an Affordable Phone Soon

Vivo X80 and X80 Pro came out in April, but the series is not complete just yet. Rumor has it that an ultra-high-end flagship called the Vivo X80 Pro+ is coming soon, but now a new report points towards a more affordable device in the series.

The report from RootMyGalaxy says that Vivo is working on another device for the global market. This Vivo phone carries the model number V2208 and is expected to be the unannounced Vivo X80 Lite 5G. There is no word on the phone’s specifications for now.

Vivo’s X series has not received a Lite model since 2020. The Vivo X50 was the last generation to get it, but the X60 and X70 series skipped on it. As the name says, the X80 Lite 5G will be a toned version of the Vivo X80. We are expecting the handset to appear on certification platforms soon, which should reveal the phone’s specifications.

The Vivo X80 Pro+, on the other hand, will be the Chinese brand’s most powerful phone to date. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and feature better cameras than the X80 Pro. It will also have faster charging at 120W and is expected to launch in October this year with the X80 Lite 5G.