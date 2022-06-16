Vivo X80 Series is Getting an Ultra High End Flagship Soon

The Vivo X80 series is not done just yet. The flagship lineup is about to get an ultra-high-end phone that succeeds the X80 and X80 Pro with a number of upgrades. The device will be called the X80 Pro+ and it is expected to launch soon.

An exclusive leak from MySmartPrice has revealed that the X80 Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It has a 10% faster CPU and 30% better power efficiency compared to the standard SD8G1.

Some reports have said that the camera system will get an upgrade as well. This will include a 50MP + 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor, a 50MP ISOCELL JN1 unit, and a 50MP ISOCELL JN2 shooter. The first two cameras are identical to the vanilla model, but the last two are clear upgrades over the cheaper phones. The Pro model has a 12MP 2x zoom and an 8MP 5x periscope camera instead.

Vivo may also increase the charging speed from 80W to 120W, but the display will likely remain the same. Finally, the report says that the Vivo X80 Pro+ is expected to launch globally in October.

We recommend taking this information with a grain of salt since all of these are unconfirmed rumors.