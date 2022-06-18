Microsoft Defender is Now Available on iPhone, and Android

Microsoft’s proprietary antivirus software Windows Defender has been limited to Windows for a long time, but that is about to change starting today. Microsoft has just launched its Microsoft Defender (another name for Windows Defender) app for all major platforms including macOS, iOS, and Android.

The app can be downloaded on any of these platforms once you have a Microsoft 365 subscription. Microsoft Defender will work alongside the device’s built-in or third-party antivirus, while also providing protection against phishing attacks online. This app is designed to be a one-stop solution for all your security needs.

The app will also show the security status of your other devices that have Microsoft Defender installed while providing security alerts. Here is what it looks like.

On Android, Microsoft Defender will provide malware scanning for all your installed apps as well as newly downloaded apps. It will also enable web protection like desktop apps. The iOS version is probably the worst as it only provides web protection, but at least it will show you the security status of other devices and notify you if they are compromised.

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft Defender can be downloaded for free, but only if you have a Microsoft 365 subscription.