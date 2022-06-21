PTA Debunks Rumors of a New Domain Name System for Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has just made a public statement regarding rumors of a new Domain Name System (DNS) for Pakistan. The telecom authority has clarified that it is not implementing Centralized DNS Control and that DNS resolution will be performed by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) instead.

Clarification: With regards to news appearing in a section of media regarding new Domain Name System (DNS) implementation by PTA, it is clarified that PTA has only implemented an automation of blocking of unlawful content as mandated to PTA under PECA 37. pic.twitter.com/kbxImOqJqb — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) June 21, 2022

Furthermore, PTA clarifies that the authority is only implementing the automation of blocking unlawful content from the Internet under PECA 37. The automatic blocking was already being put into place, but in order to improve its effectiveness, the automation process was implemented at the ISP level through domain name resolution.

PTA says that this was done by working closely with ISPs of Pakistan such as Nayatel, PTCL, and others.

Last but not the least, PTA also states that this change will have no effect on the cost of the internet or its speed, nor does it have any implications on user privacy. It will also have no effect on the current system of Content Delivery Networks (CDNs). All media reports claiming otherwise are false and all related speculation should be put to rest.