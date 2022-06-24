Finance Division Seeks Details of Cash Rewards Given to FBR Employees

The Finance Division has asked the Federal Board of Revenue to furnish details of cash rewards given to tax employees.

As per the details, the Finance Division has also asked what the source of funding is for these rewards and sought grade-wise detail of the amount utilized for cash rewards during the last five years.

It has also asked to furnish detail of all benefits and perks utilized by FBR employees, if any, other than those reflected in their pay slips and grade-wise sanctioned strength of its staff and expenditure incurred under employee-related expense (ERE), during the last five years.

Earlier, FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad had written a letter to the finance minister concerning the enhancement of fixed incentives for FBR employees instead of performance allowance to remove disparity with the federal secretariat and other organizations.

He had requested the finance minister to forward the case to the prime minister seeking enhancement of the existing “Fixed FBR Incentive” of FBR employees to 150 percent of their running basic pay.

Sources said that a delegation of FBR officers also met with Khursheed Shah and Tariq Bashir Cheema for their support in the cabinet. The delegation is expected to meet the finance minister on Friday (today) in this regard.