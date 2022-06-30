165 New Utility Stores to be Opened in Karachi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the relevant authorities to prepare a plan for opening 165 new utility stores in Karachi.

According to government sources, Karachi has a significantly lower number of utility stores compared to its population. There is one utility store for 150,000 to 200,000 population in the city, whereas in Punjab there is one utility store per 50,000-60,000 population, said sources.

At present, there are only 80 utility stores in Karachi. The establishment of more utility stores appropriately proportionate to the population will enable the people of Karachi to benefit from the Prime Minister’s package under which they will receive subsidies on five essential items, i.e., ghee, flour, sugar, pulses, and rice.

During a recent meeting, the prime minister approved the expansion of the network of Utility Stores in Karachi.

ALSO READ Govt to Subsidize Five Essential Items Through Utility Stores: PM

“The small number of utility stores in Karachi is not acceptable in any way and a comprehensive plan for raising the number of stores in the city should be presented within two weeks,” the prime minister had said during the meeting.