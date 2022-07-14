Miftah Assures Garment Industry of Resolving Issues on Priority Basis

The federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail has assured the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) that its issues will be resolved on a priority basis.

A delegation of the PRGMEA, headed by its Chairman, Shaikh Luqman Amin, met the minister at Finance Division. It highlighted the contribution of garments in the exports of Pakistan and raised issues related to taxation on value-added garments, refund of Sales Tax, etc.

Matters of the deferring of payments and the drawbacks of local taxes and levy (DLTL) and GSP plus status were also discussed in the meeting.

Minister Ismail expressed the incumbent government’s resolve to promote business activities and facilitate the business community to attain sustainable growth in the country. He also the delegation to enhance its export base.

The delegation thanked the minister for addressing their issues.

The meeting was also attended by the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal; the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR); and senior officers from the Finance Division and the FBR.