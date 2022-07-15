Punjab, Sindh, and KP Demand 2.2 Million MT of Wheat

Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have demanded a total of 2.2 million metric tons (MMT) of wheat.

It was revealed in a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Food Security that was presided over by Rao Ajmal that Punjab and KP have demanded one MMT of wheat each, and Sindh has asked for 200,000 MMT of wheat.

Pakistan’s total wheat consumption between 2021 and 2022 was 27.2 MMT. Now, the provinces are demanding stocks of wheat to have reserves amid the growing fear of a global shortage due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research briefed the Standing Committee that orders have been placed for the import of half a million tons of wheat, and a total of three MMT of wheat will be imported.

The imported wheat will be stored at Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO), from where it will be distributed to provinces as per their requirements.

The ministry stated that wheat is currently being released at the rate of Rs. 1,765 a maund. It also informed the committee that the first shipment of imported wheat arrived in Pakistan on 5 July and that three more shipments will arrive in Pakistan this month.

The committee was informed that the estimated production of wheat for the current year is 24 MMT, which is four MMT lower than last year.

The President of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd. (ZTBL) apprised the committee that 99 percent of agricultural loans are availed of by farmers with 12.5 acres of land. He added that almost Rs. 1.5 billion in loans were given for livestock in only six months.