NTDC Acquires Land for Construction of Grid Station in Chakwal

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has acquired 758 Kanals and 3 Marla land for the construction of a 500 kV grid station in Chakwal.

The contractor has been mobilized for the construction of the boundary wall. This project remained at a halt for many years due to severe land acquisition issues, NTDC spokesperson said in a statement.

The establishment of a 500 kV grid station in Chakwal district would help in the development of industries, and the construction of two 500 kV transmission lines from Ghazi Brotha–Gatti and Gakkar–Rawat will also be part of this project. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs. 8926.39 million, including €43.76 million promised by KfW, a German bank.

The project will improve the power supply position in the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) regions. It will also improve the voltage profile in Chakwal, Choa Saidan Shah, Gujjar Khan, Dandot, Pinanwal, Talagang, Padshahan, Chakri, and the areas under the jurisdiction of FESCO. The improvement of voltage profile will be beneficial, especially for the cement industries in Chakwal. Resultantly, it will help to increase employment and business opportunities in the area.

NTDC Management appreciated the efforts of NTDC engineers, who remained in continuous liaison with the local administration to complete the land acquisition process.