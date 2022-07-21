Zong and Sehat Kahani to Hold a Joint Twitter Space to Discuss the Future of Digital Health

After reaching a new milestone of providing free online health consultation to over 12,000 underprivileged people in collaboration with the leading telemedicine enterprise of Pakistan, Sehat Kahani, Zong is holding an exclusive Twitter space.

Pakistan’s leading digital and telecommunication company, Zong, commenced this collaboration with Sehat Kahani in 2020.

With vast and unmatched connectivity, Zong has proved itself an extraordinary digital facilitator of Sehat Kahani during this journey.

By providing absolutely free consultations to its users, Zong is enabling people in far-flung areas to stay healthy. In celebration of this remarkable milestone that both the brands have achieved together, a joint Twitter Space will be held to help even more people.

The topic for the Twitter space is ‘Dots & Details of Post Pandemic Era – A Boom to Digital Healthcare and Telemedicine Legacy’.

Renowned speakers including Dr. Iffat Aga – COO Sehat Kahani, Kamran Iqbal – Public Private Partnership in Health Care at The World Bank, Junaid Shafqat – Senior Manager PR & CSR, and Maheen Akhtar – Deputy Director PR & CSR at Zong will participate in the session.

The space will discuss the scope of telemedicine pre-pandemic, during, and post-pandemic, and the rapid adaptability of patients to telemedicine. It will shed light on the social impact of the book on telemedicine and how it strengthens public-private partnerships.

The Twitter space session is expected to be 30-40 minutes long and will be co-hosted by the Twitter handles of Zong and Sehat Kahani.

Join the Zong Sehat twitter Space on 21st July at 07 pm and participate in a keen discussion on the future of digital health. You can also drop in your views and questions during the session by connecting the Twitter Space using this link https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1LyGBoqABAbJN.