Jazz Hints at Tough Business Decisions to Mitigate Economic Challenges

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim, in a message to the company’s employees, has hinted at the need to take tough measures due to the country’s current economic situation.

Aamir said the sharp hike in the prices of fuel and electricity, paired with the swelled interest rates, has deeply impacted the company. He termed the current conditions a “crisis,” adding that it is not the first crisis the company has faced and will certainly not be the last.

CEO Jazz said, “Tough times call for tough measures,” and those tough yet necessary decisions need to be taken while dealing with the current “critical” challenge the company is facing.

Aamir said, “Over the last few years, we have not only survived in the face of adversity but thrived because of it. The Jazz 1st ethos you have displayed over the years – from the BVS campaign (2015) to the Warid merger (2017) to the handling of COVID (2020) – gives me the confidence that we will win this battle too.”

He said necessary adjustments need to be made as “the world around changes, so must we,” referring to how the company’s operating environment is changing “at the back of political and economic instability around the world, but more so in Pakistan.”

These tough decisions will ensure “uninterrupted services to our 75 million customers and continue to position ourselves for growth and leadership,” said the CEO.

Moreover, he said, “I shall ensure we communicated frequently, openly, and honestly,” and that further details will soon be communicated clearly and transparently.