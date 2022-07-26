Shell Unveils Products Lineup as It Enters Electric Bicycle and Scooter Market

Shell licensed an e-bike company known as Lotus International last year to operate under the Shell Ride brand name. The company has now revealed its lineup of electric scooters and e-bikes.

ALSO READ Hyundai Elantra and Sonata Also Get Huge Price Hikes

Dubbed Shell Ride SR-5S, the e-scooter has a range of about 32 kilometers and a maximum cruising speed of 24 kilometers per hour. The SR-5S starts at the equivalent of Rs. 130,000. The remaining lineup includes SR-3B e-bike, SR-4S, and SR-6S e-scooters.

The SR-6S features a removable battery pack whereas the SR-4S is smaller and has less power. The price of SR-4S is around Rs. 120,000 while that of SR-6S is around Rs. 186,000. The Shell Ride e-bikes boast much larger price tags, starting from Rs. 280,000 and going up to Rs. 326,000.

A report adds that these products are neither manufactured by Shell, nor by Lotus International. They are made by a ghost manufacturer, whose details are still unknown.

ALSO READ Toyota IMC to Stop Production for 15 Days Next Month: Report

It is believed that Shell doesn’t have a controlling stake in Lotus International, but is marketing these products under its name to cement its position as an advocate for a green future. This step is reportedly also a strategy for Shell to appease the dutch courts, who have set 2030 as a deadline for the company to trim its carbon emissions by 50 percent.