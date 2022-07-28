Nestlé Pakistan Registers Profit Growth of 33% in H1 CY2022

Nestlé Pakistan Limited recorded a stellar performance as it reported a profit growth of 33.04 percent in the first half of 2022.

According to the financial results, the FMCG company’s profit surged to Rs. 7.69 billion in the first half of 2022 that ended on June 30th, 2022, up from Rs. 5.78 billion reported in the same period last year.

The company posted a revenue of Rs. 80.4 billion, an increase of 22.2 percent compared Rs. 65.80 billion recorded in the same period of last year.

The results were announced during a board meeting at the Company’s Head Office. The growth was broad-based, driven by the normalization of economic activities coupled with incremental sales volume supported by strong demand generation activities and portfolio and pricing management.

Earnings per share of the company were reported at Rs. 169.68 as compared to Rs. 127.53.

The healthy sales growth, favorable product mix, and tighter control on fixed costs resulted in an operating and net profit improvement compared to the same period last year.

The company maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook for the future in view of the pressure on the disposable income of the consumers due to the high inflationary environment caused by high energy and commodity prices and steep depreciation of the currency.