World’s Biggest Manufacturers to Provide Solar PV Panels for Power Plant in Punjab

Chinese companies, JinkoSolar and JA Solar, and US-based company, ReneSola, will provide photovoltaic (PV) panels and related equipment for setting up a solar PV power plant in Punjab.

The power plant will have an installed capacity of 1.931 megawatts peak (MWp).

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a generation license to the Gsolar Power Private Limited (GSPPL) for its PV-based solar plant in Mauza Bahuman, tehsil Pindi Bhattian of Hafizabad district on 29 July.

GSPPL will either provide or sell electricity to Crescent Bahuman Limited as the bulk power consumer.

As per the NEPRA’s documents, it has “observed that the company plans to install PV cells/panels from tier-I manufacturers including JinkoSolar, JA Solar (and) ReneSola”.

Additionally, the feasibility study revealed that the GSPPL will install 3,576 panels of 540-watt peak (Wp) each, in addition, the company also confirmed the deal of buying PV cells has been “locked with Jinko Solar”.

As per the details, both JinkoSolar and JA Solar are based in Shanghai, while JinkoSolar is ranked among the biggest solar manufacturers in the world.