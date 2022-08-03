Cement Prices Have Increase by Over 33% Since March

The prices of cement increased by 33.16 percent during March-July, 2022, according to official documents of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

There are 25 cement manufacturing companies in the country which are private entities and therefore, do not come under the control of the government.

Cement prices usually fluctuate and are controlled by market forces of demand and supply. The Ministry of Industries and Production has convened various meetings with the representatives of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) to discuss the reasons behind the increase in cement prices.

The reasons for the increase in cement prices as conveyed by APCMA are: