Apple is Not Increasing Prices for iPhone 14: Report

According to a report, iPhone 14 will cost $799, the same as its predecessor iPhone 13. The leakers say the reason behind it is to boost the sales of the upcoming models.

According to a post on a South Korean blog, Apple will not increase the starting prices of the iPhone 14 series, which will help them increase sales. The major US financial institution is said to be the source of information that the global smartphone market has experienced a downfall.

Regarding its screen size, iPhone 14 lineup will have a 6.1-inch display like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 lineup includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a screen size of 6.7-inches which is on the top of the list.

The non-Pro models will have the same A15 chipset as last year’s models whereas Pro models will come with the A16 Bionic chipset. Both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a pill-shaped cutout on the display with a punch-hole camera.

Apple will be launching iPhone 14 series as soon as next month. Rumors say that the Cupertino-based tech giant is facing disruptions in its supply chain along with increased production costs, so it may delay the rollout of different iPhone 14 models depending on how good their stocks are.

Keep in mind that these rumors haven’t been confirmed. We’ll learn more about the iPhone 14 series in the coming weeks as we get closer to the official launch.

