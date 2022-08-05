Walee, BDigital Partner with Aim to Capture 50% Influencer Campaigns in Pakistan

Walee Technologies Pvt. Ltd has signed a strategic multi-year partnership and a multi-million dollar revenue commitment with BDigital, a leading digital and media agency, to serve its brand portfolio, aiming to capture 50 percent of Pakistan’s major influencer campaigns.

Under this partnership, Walee will provide BDigital with its complete creator and enterprise solution covering influencer marketing and management, social commerce, and enterprise service solutions.

According to Zohaib Hisam, Chief Digital Operations (CDO) at BDigital, “Our preferential access to Walee’s data management products means we can ensure solutions are advertiser-ready. Our interest is to improve audience targeting using an innovative decision support layer incorporating campaign learnings across major social media and ad platforms such as Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Google, TikTok, and Snack Video.”

BDigital and Walee will further support content creators with opportunities to monetize their content and assets in the Metaverse. This partnership will therefore increase earning opportunities for creators by monetizing their content further.

Brands and advertisers with a digital-first approach will benefit from early rollouts as these enterprise solutions are fit for companies of all sizes. They can transform their operations by upgrading their capabilities to AI-driven campaign decision-making and early access to accurate and timely results and reports, as compared to traditional manually-prepared reports.

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, CEO Walee Technology, said at the signing event, “This partnership will provide synergies for both companies and further strengthen our industry positions in the Creator Economy, especially given our holistic and feature-rich Influencer Marketing solution. We are excited to serve leading and progressive advertisers interested in using research, planning, management, and audit tools for their media and ad campaigns.”

BDigital’s clients will access a one-stop solution comprising a comprehensive suite of Walee products including Influencer Marketing, Social Listening, Influencer Insights Reports, Digital Service Centre, Payment Gateway, Walee Shops (social commerce), Walee SMS Gateway, and Customer Data Platform (CDP).

The partnership will enable Walee to serve the majority share of Pakistan’s influencer marketing landscape from their offices in Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore and internationally from Dubai.