Xiaomi Takes on Google Glass With Mijia Smart Glasses

Xiaomi has introduced new smart glasses rivaling Google Glass on its crowdfunding Mijia platform. Xiaomi presented the concept of Smart Glasses last year and now the company has started taking pre-orders.

The device comes with several useful features, weighing nearly 100 grams. It has a custom chipset based on Snapdragon 8 series, with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The interesting part is that it has an independent Internet Service Provider.

Talking about the display, it is a product of Sony. It has a silicon-based OLED with a peak brightness of 3000 nits and 3,281 PPI density. The device also comes with TUV Rheinland certification for protection against blue light.

The device has a dual camera setup with 5x optical zoom. It has a 50MP main sensor with Quad Bayer pixel binning. The secondary camera is an 8MP 5x telephoto periscope with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). It can record a video for up to 100 minutes continuously.

The battery capacity of the Mijia Glasses Camera is 1020mAh which supports wireless charging at 10W. It can charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes and supports live translation on the screen. Other feature includes native support for Xiaomi’s AI assistant XiaoAI.

The introductory price of the Mijia Glasses Camera is CNY 2,499 ($370). The price will be raised to CBY 2,699 ($400) as soon as the company starts mass manufacturing.

