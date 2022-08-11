ECC Likely to Approve Weekly Petroleum Price Review

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will meet today (11 August) to discuss the adoption of a weekly review system for the prices of petroleum products.

The committee, which would meet under the chairmanship of Federal Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail, would also consider revision of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) margins on petroleum products, including Motor Spirit (MS) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD).

ECC would discuss the issuance of a Government of Pakistan guarantee in favor of the National Bank of Pakistan for a financing facility of $142 million. The committee would also consider a syndicated running finance facility for Pakistan State Oil.

The meeting will be attended by Minister for Commerce, Naveed Qamar, Minister for Industries and Production, Murtaza Mahmud, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, and Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir.