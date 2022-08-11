Motorola Launches the World’s First Phone With 200MP Camera

The long-standing rumor has finally come true. Motorola has just launched the world’s first 200MP camera phone dubbed the X30 Pro, which is a full-blown flagship device with all the bells and whistles. It uses Samsung’s newly released ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor to enable 200MP resolution.

Design and Display

The phone’s design screams “flagship” with its curved screen and tiny surrounding bezels. This is a 6.67-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate that can hit 1200 nits peak brightness alongside a silky smooth 360Hz touch sampling rate for good touch response. It also has support for HDR10+ content and 10-bit colors for high color accuracy. An optical fingerprint sensor rests underneath the display.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the Motorola X30 Pro sports Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 which is based on TSMC’s 4nm process. The SoC is paired with 8 to 12GB RAM options with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage variants. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

In terms of software, the phone boots Android 12 with Motorola’s MyUI 4.0 skin on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup includes Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor sized at 1/1.22″. It has support for OIS and 16-in-1 pixel binning that compresses 200 megapixels into a single 12.5MP photo. It can also do 50MP shots and 8K videos at 30 FPS. The main camera is accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom.

The punch-hole selfie camera is a 60MP Omnivision’s OV60a sensor.

Battery and Pricing

Motorola X30 Pro’s 4,610 mAh battery is capable of 125W fast charging and it can fill up to 100% in only 19 minutes. There is also 50W wireless fast charging with Motorola’s optional wireless charger.

Motorola’s latest flagship phone is available in black and white color options for a starting price of $548.

Motorola X30 Pro Specifications