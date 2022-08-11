Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4’s Prices

Published Aug 11, 2022

Samsung has officially launched its latest foldable phones, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4. The company has started to take pre-orders in the US, UK, and Europe and will start open sales worldwide on August 26.

Prices

The prices of Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 across the US, UK, and Europe are mentioned below

US
Galaxy Z Flip4 Galaxy Z Fold4
8/128GB $999
8/256GB $1,050
8/512GB $1,179
12/256GB $1,799
12/512GB $1,799
12/1TB $2,159
Europe
Galaxy Z Flip4 Galaxy Z Fold4
8/128GB €1,099
8/256GB €1,159 regular / €1,199 Bespoke Edition
8/512GB €1,279
12/256GB €1,799
12/512GB €1,919
12/1ТB €2,159
UK
Galaxy Z Flip4 Galaxy Z Fold4
8/128GB £999
8/256GB £1,059/ £1,099 Bespoke Edition
8/512GB £1,199
12/256GB £1,649
12/512GB £1,769
12/1TB £2,019

 

Trade in Discount

Like always Samsung is letting you trade in your older Samsung phone when buying the ones, letting you buy them at a lower price. The company has offered up to a $1000 trade-in for Z Fold4 in the US. In Europe, it has offered up to €950 trade-in value for Z Flip4 and €1,000 for Z Fold4. Samsung UK has offered up to £490 trade-in value for the Z Flip4 and up to £580 for the Z Fold4.

Customers can also get a free 1-year Samsung Care+ insurance after purchasing these products. Samsung Pakistan hasn’t started taking pre-orders yet, but we expect them to begin in the next week or so.

via GSMARENA

