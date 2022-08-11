Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4’s Prices

Samsung has officially launched its latest foldable phones, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4. The company has started to take pre-orders in the US, UK, and Europe and will start open sales worldwide on August 26.
Prices
The prices of Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 across the US, UK, and Europe are mentioned below
|US
|Galaxy Z Flip4
|Galaxy Z Fold4
|8/128GB
|$999
|–
|8/256GB
|$1,050
|–
|8/512GB
|$1,179
|–
|12/256GB
|–
|$1,799
|12/512GB
|–
|$1,799
|12/1TB
|–
|$2,159
|Europe
|Galaxy Z Flip4
|Galaxy Z Fold4
|8/128GB
|€1,099
|–
|8/256GB
|€1,159 regular / €1,199 Bespoke Edition
|–
|8/512GB
|€1,279
|–
|12/256GB
|–
|€1,799
|12/512GB
|–
|€1,919
|12/1ТB
|–
|€2,159
|UK
|Galaxy Z Flip4
|Galaxy Z Fold4
|8/128GB
|£999
|–
|8/256GB
|£1,059/ £1,099 Bespoke Edition
|–
|8/512GB
|£1,199
|–
|12/256GB
|–
|£1,649
|12/512GB
|–
|£1,769
|12/1TB
|–
|£2,019
Trade in Discount
Like always Samsung is letting you trade in your older Samsung phone when buying the ones, letting you buy them at a lower price. The company has offered up to a $1000 trade-in for Z Fold4 in the US. In Europe, it has offered up to €950 trade-in value for Z Flip4 and €1,000 for Z Fold4. Samsung UK has offered up to £490 trade-in value for the Z Flip4 and up to £580 for the Z Fold4.
Customers can also get a free 1-year Samsung Care+ insurance after purchasing these products. Samsung Pakistan hasn’t started taking pre-orders yet, but we expect them to begin in the next week or so.
