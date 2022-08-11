Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4’s Prices

Samsung has officially launched its latest foldable phones, Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4. The company has started to take pre-orders in the US, UK, and Europe and will start open sales worldwide on August 26.

Prices

The prices of Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 across the US, UK, and Europe are mentioned below

US Galaxy Z Flip4 Galaxy Z Fold4 8/128GB $999 – 8/256GB $1,050 – 8/512GB $1,179 – 12/256GB – $1,799 12/512GB – $1,799 12/1TB – $2,159

Europe Galaxy Z Flip4 Galaxy Z Fold4 8/128GB €1,099 – 8/256GB €1,159 regular / €1,199 Bespoke Edition – 8/512GB €1,279 – 12/256GB – €1,799 12/512GB – €1,919 12/1ТB – €2,159

UK Galaxy Z Flip4 Galaxy Z Fold4 8/128GB £999 – 8/256GB £1,059/ £1,099 Bespoke Edition – 8/512GB £1,199 – 12/256GB – £1,649 12/512GB – £1,769 12/1TB – £2,019

Trade in Discount

Like always Samsung is letting you trade in your older Samsung phone when buying the ones, letting you buy them at a lower price. The company has offered up to a $1000 trade-in for Z Fold4 in the US. In Europe, it has offered up to €950 trade-in value for Z Flip4 and €1,000 for Z Fold4. Samsung UK has offered up to £490 trade-in value for the Z Flip4 and up to £580 for the Z Fold4.

Customers can also get a free 1-year Samsung Care+ insurance after purchasing these products. Samsung Pakistan hasn’t started taking pre-orders yet, but we expect them to begin in the next week or so.

via GSMARENA