Spotify Commemorates 75 Years of Pakistan’s Independence With Melodies Close to The Nation’s Heart

As Pakistan completes 75 years of Independence, Spotify is marking the occasion with a distinct mix of tunes and exclusive content that celebrates the nation’s pride and heritage.

The music streaming platform will celebrate the day with some of the country’s hottest artists, starting with Spotify Pakistan’s captivating social media franchises “All About Qoumi Taranah” and “Only in Pakistan”. The former explores lesser-known facts about the anthem through the eyes of Faakhir, Bilal Saeed, and EQUAL Pakistan Ambassadors Hadiqa Kiani and Natasha Baig, whereas Zoha Zuberi and Zaw Ali each reveal their favorite part about being Pakistani. As fans hear about things that only happen in Pakistan, they will be in for a treat.

Spotify Pakistan’s Instagram page will also host interactive stories on August 14, testing listeners’ musical knowledge. With songs like Jazba-E-Junoon, Dil Dil Pakistan, Hum Hain Pakistani, Dil Se Pakistan, and Ay Jawan, fans can relive the nation’s musical evolution.

Spotify’s official Independence Day playlist, ‘Pak Sarzameen,’ returns again this year with additional tunes. The playlist is a collection of some of the most beloved and evergreen patriotic songs from Pakistan’s music history, including ‘Aye Watan Kay‘ by Noor Jehan, Nayyara Noor’s ‘Is Parcham Ke Saye’,‘ Mera Iman Pakistan’ of the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Vital Signs’ popular track ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’, Junoon’s ‘Jazba-E-Junoon’ and ‘Dil Se Pakistan’ by Haroon, to name a few. The diverse musical mix not only strikes a chord with listeners looking to vibe with the theme of Independence Day but also offers a complete selection of the greatest hits in one place.

With nostalgia playing a significant role in the day, fans can also head to the “Pakistani Music Through The Decades” destination to enjoy and discover Pakistani classics from the 50’s to the 2010s.

Celebrate this Independence Day with Spotify Pakistan and enjoy listening to the latest and the greatest national hits of all times that match the patriotic vibe of the occasion like none other.