Vivo Y35 4G Launched with 90Hz Display and 44W Fast Charging for $235

Vivo’s Y series of phones continues to get new models for different markets. This time, it is the Y35 4G which has just arrived in Indonesia with a cheap price tag. It adopts a budget phone design with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel.

Design and Display

Up front, the display is a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, it has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and the rear panel has a glossy criss-cross pattern to it. The smaller square-shaped camera cutout is not to be confused with a periscope lens as it is only a macro sensor.

The fingerprint sensor doubles as the power button on the right side.

Internals and Storage

On the inside, it is powered by Qualcomm’s budget Snapdragon 680 SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. You can expand storage by up to 1TB with a micro SD card while the RAM is virtually extendable by up to 8GB.

For software, you get Android 12 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a duo of 2MP units for depth sensing and macro photography. These cameras are limited to 1080p video recording and do not have support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with support for 44W fast charging. This can fill up the battery to 100% in less than an hour.

The Vivo Y35 4G has a starting price of $232 in Indonesia. It is available in Agate Black and Dawn Gold color options.

Vivo Y35 4G Specifications