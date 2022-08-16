Sony Adds New Feature to Cameras to Help Prevent Photo Tampering

Sony has added a new feature to its cameras for corporate business users. The in-camera forgery prevention technology supports the detection of any changes applied to the image, protecting them from misuse.

The issues of unauthorized editing and other misuses of digital photo data have created a mess worldwide. Therefore, Sony has developed this forgery-proof technology to safeguard the images. This technology is based on standard cryptography.

When a user activates Sony’s in-camera signing mode, the camera’s processor scans the image captured cryptographically. Any pixel modification or potential fraud in the image will cancel the image signature. The customer’s own certificate server will determine the changes in the image.

Enhancing Security in Various Feilds

Since image manipulation has become common across multiple industries, cryptographic examination has ensured the security and safe transmission of images. This technology is used for passports and ID verification along with the verifications in media, medical, and, law enforcement fields. This technology helped the construction and insurance sectors to record the damage safely and offer a secure foundation for inspection.

Yasuo Baba, Director of Digital Imaging and European Product Marketing at Sony, said:

It is Sony’s mission to strengthen business solutions with cutting-edge imagery technology and our in-camera digital signing is a real gamechanger for combatting image manipulation and forgery across multiple industries. Whilst appropriate adaptations for each industry need to be made, the digital signature is multilingual and can be used internationally, enabling organizations worldwide to streamline mandatory image signing with Sony technology.

This feature is available in the cameras starting from the Alpha 7 IV and moving forward. For high-speed processing and high resolution, the Alpha 7 IV combines a 33.0MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R™ CMOS image sensor with a BIONZ XR™ imaging engine.

Users will need a license to enable Sony’s signing mode. According to the company, this feature will be available for business users. Sony will continue to examine how to enhance security across multiple industries by utilizing industry-leading imaging technology. Along with Alpha 7 IV, the company plans to expand the line-up of the upcoming models.

via sony.eu