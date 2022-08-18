Dell Launches XPS 13 2022 With Much Better Performance

Dell has launched the newest XPS 13 (9315) ultrabook, after the release of the XPS 13 Plus last month. The newly released model is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor and features the familiar XPS design as opposed to the Plus variant.

Design

Dell XPS 13 has a slim aluminum body with dimensions of 11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches and low weight of 1.17kg. It comes with an InfinityEdge 16:10 aspect ratio, 13.4-inch display with either a Full HD (1920 x 1200) Non-touch screen or an optional 4K touchscreen. It’s an Anti-Glare (matte) panel for eye protection with a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

As for the webcam, it features the same old 720p resolution instead of 1080p which most premium laptops feature these days, this is alongside an IR camera used for Windows Hello facial unlock and a fingerprint reader for added security.

Internals

The device features Intel’s 12th generation Core processors with a choice of Core i5-1230U and i7-1250U and Intel Iris Xe onboard graphics. The RAM options include 8GB/16GB/32GB of 5200 MHz LPDDR5 Dual-channel memory while storage options range from 256GB to 2 TB PCIe NVMe solid-state drives.

Talking about audio and speakers, it has dual-array microphones with dual stereo speakers (tweeter and woofer) with 4W output.

Battery and Ports

XPS 13 has a 3-cell 51Wh battery that can be charged with a 45W USB Type-C Adapter.

Other specs include Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2×2 with a 5.2 wireless card Bluetooth. Ports are limited, with just two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports onboard, meaning you’ll need a dongle if you want to use a headphone jack or HDMI.

Price, Colors and Availability

The starting price of Dell XPS 13 (9315) with Intel Core i5 variant is $1,260 and for the Intel Core i7 is $1,639, it will be available in Sky and Umber colors. Dell officially launched the new XPS 13 in India just now so it will make it to Pakistan soon.