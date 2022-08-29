This is Toyota’s Electric Car That Will Compete With Tesla Model 3 [Images]

Toyota has finally unveiled its new electric sedan for the Chinese market. Dubbed bZ3, the new sedan competes with Tesla Model 3, Changan Shenlan SL03.

Toyota’s new electric vehicle (EV) is the result of its joint venture (JV) with FAW Group and BYD. The company’s first EV, the bZ4X, was a product of its collaboration with GAC Motor.

ALSO READ PSO Inaugurates EV Charging Stations on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway

According to various reports, the company seeks to launch its new EV by Q4 2022.

Details

The compact sedan will likely carve out a new niche for itself among affordable EVs. The front end looks somewhat similar to bZ4X with its angular headlights, a DRL that runs across its width, a sharp bumper design, and a distinct bonnet.

The side profile consists of sharp lines, large multi-spoke alloy rims, and a prominent c-pillar. The rear also has a few peculiar styling elements such as an asymmetrical bumper and taillights that also run across the width of the car. Unlike Prius, bZ3 seems to have a trunk instead of a liftback hatch.

Toyota bZ3 features BYD’s Blade LFP battery pack, although the company is yet to reveal the battery size. It will have one of two rear-axle mounted electric motors — one in the lower trim level produces 183 horsepower (hp) while the higher trim level manages 244 hp.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways to Get 230 New Passenger Coach Before 2023: Minister

The car will have all the modern amenities that are included in Toyota Safety Sense such as lane keeping assistant, collision warning and avoidance feature, adaptive cruise control, autonomous braking, automatic high beam, road sign assist, etc.

Although Toyota is yet to reveal bZ3’s price, speculations suggest that the EV will compete with the affordable EVs in China.