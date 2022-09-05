PTA Recovers Even More Cell Coverage Sites

Continued efforts by PTA and telecom operators to restore connectivity in flood-affected areas have resulted in a further reduction of non-functional sites count to 339 (0.6% of the total sites across the country). Moreover, optical fiber backhaul to provide nationwide connectivity has been fully restored.

PTA will continue to update the public about the restoration of leftover sites. Currently, non-functional sites are inaccessible due to flood water but other operational sites in the vicinity ensure that there is no communication blackout.