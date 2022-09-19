Euronet Partners with Thales to Launch Digital First Card & Tokenization Program in Pakistan and Beyond

Euronet Pakistan and Thales have formed a strategic partnership, combining Euronet’s industry-leading payments services with Thales D1 innovative Cloud-based Issuing platform combining Digital First, Physical Later, and Digital only card programs.

The partnership aims to provide a modern experience to Digital Banks and Fintechs’ customers, which includes a built-in mobile experience, Physical and Digital Card Issuance, Card Hosting & Management, Scheme Gateway Service, Authentication, and Tokenization solution, with the most comprehensive front-to-back functional coverage and APIs driven architecture.

Euronet in partnership with Thales will offer seamless and secure tokenization solutions to Digital Banks, Financial Institutions, and Fintechs. The physical card’s details are converted into a digital token that can be embedded easily into devices such as smartphones and wearables to enable mobile payments.

Moreover, the level of protection of the encrypted token prevents fraudsters from getting access to users’ sensitive data, which ensures the highest standards of fraud protection.

Through this innovative, secure, fully digital solution, financial institutions can instantly create a digital card on a consumer’s phone and give him full control over it.

Based on powerful and easy-to-use APIs, all cards and token services are available to save time and cost and enable the quickest route to a modern card experience. D1 is already pre-qualified and certified with Visa & MasterCard integrating all security and mandates from the schemes.

The signing ceremony was held in Thales’s office in Dubai and was attended by senior management of both companies.