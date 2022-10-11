Here’s When Honda Will Launch its Electric SUV

Last week, Honda unveiled its all-new all-electric crossover SUV, Prologue. The unveiling sparked speculations that its launch may take place sooner than anticipated. However, a recent update from Honda has confirmed that it will debut the SUV in 2024.

Prologue is a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and Honda. The partnership will allow Honda to procure Ultium batteries and powertrain for its EV from GM.

The SUV will have a Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) powertrain configuration. Other features will include Honda’s latest Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and other high-tech features.

Reports add that Prologue, in terms of dimensions, sits between the Honda CR-V and Pilot, which makes it a midsize SUV. Furthermore, although Honda hasn’t disclosed the official specifications yet, reviewers speculate that it will have identical performance statistics to the Chevy Blazer EV.

According to various reports, Chevy Blazer EV — across the variant range — has 300 to 550 horsepower (hp), around 650 Newton meters (Nm) of torque, and a range of 400 to 515 kilometers.

In terms of looks, Prologue is simple, yet elegant, much like its other modern siblings. Its subtle design incorporates a long wheelbase, short overhangs, and large wheels.

Honda already has two EVs in its arsenal — the Honda e:NS1 SUV (specific to China only) and the Honda e hatchback. The addition of a midsize crossover SUV will likely add more value to Honda’s growing EV lineup. However, given the potential features and performance, Honda Prologue may boast a price tag to match its size.

