Easypaisa Gets 0.5 Million Customers On In-App Savings Product

Easypaisa has achieved half a million customers for its savings product which was introduced 6 months ago.

The said savings product allows customers to instantly subscribe to annual saving profit rates of up to 11% without any paperwork and with just a single click.

There is no additional account opening process and the funds in the Easypaisa account remain available to the customers to make their necessary daily transactions.

With different saving packages available, profit payouts are made daily to subscribers who maintain the minimum deposits. An intimation of the daily profit earned is sent to the customer every morning.

“We launched our revolutionary savings feature with an intent to provide the customers with a digital experience to save and earn daily profits without any barriers,” said M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Easypaisa and Telenor Microfinance Bank.

“Today, within a short time span, we have been able to achieve 500,000 subscribers who are benefitting from our savings feature. This is just the beginning for us and going forward we are committed to empowering millions by staying true to our mission of a financially inclusive Pakistan,” he added.

With more than 12 million monthly users across Android & iOS platforms, Easypaisa is among the most used Pakistani apps across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society.