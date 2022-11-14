PTA Prepares Framework for Public Consultation on Regulatory Matters

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to consult the general public for the new regulations and in this regard, the authority has developed a framework for public consultation on regulatory matters.

The framework sets out the public consultation process for any new regulations, the process for initiating public and stakeholder consultation, and the timeframe for its completion. According to the framework, the PTA will issue a public notice in newspapers and on its website, seeking public feedback on any issue before bringing in any regulatory framework.

After public notice, PTA will hold a public hearing if deemed necessary. According to the framework, any person can join the public hearing by giving an application. At the public hearing, the PTA will give all parties an equal opportunity to present their case.

According to the framework, under section 4 of the Act, the Authority may, where it deems necessary, initiate studies, seek the advice of consultants, conduct surveys, and analysis or initiate a consultation process and pass a Determination accordingly.

PTA may if deemed necessary call for written comments from all stakeholders in the consultation process or give an opportunity for a hearing, the determinations issued after the consultation shall be final and shall be considered as the decision of the authority.

The framework states that under sub-regulation (1) of regulation 51 of the Regulations, PTA may set up Advisory Committees and may nominate on the said Committees such members, including representatives of users of telecommunication services, chambers of Commerce and industry, telecommunications carriers, other interested groups, and officers of the Authority as it may deem appropriate.

For any new regulations, the concerned directorate of PTA will first identify the issues and prepare a list of relevant stakeholders. After this, PTA’s concerned directorates and departments will analyze the stakeholders, impact, cost and benefits, risks and distribution effects, and already present regulations regarding this issue.

After the analysis, the process of formal consultation will be initiated and consultation with the public and all stakeholders will be completed in 45 days. After the consultation, the summary of the main points will be raised in 60 days and after the summary, PTA will publish the final decision or statement in 90 days.

According to PTA, the implementation and monitoring of the regulatory framework under the PTA Act is the mandate of the PTA. This framework has been introduced to make the consultation process more transparent and efficient.