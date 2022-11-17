Fauji Fertilizer Resumes Production at Goth Macchi Plant-I

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has resumed production at its Goth Machhi Plant-I after five days.

The company’s Plant-I Goth Machhi was temporarily shut down on November 12, 2022, due to a technical fault.

The troubleshooting/maintenance of Plant-I lasted five days. As per protocol, production on the 695,000-ton unit was paused during that period.

At the time of filing this report, the company’s scrip at the bourse was trading at Rs. 102.5, up Rs. 0.12 or 0.12 percent with a turnover of 734,782 shares on Thursday.