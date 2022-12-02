FBR Nominates Focal Persons to Resolve Taxation Issues of IT Sector

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has nominated Chief Commissioners (Inland Revenue) as focal persons for resolving taxation-related issues and problems in the Information Technology (IT) sector.

In this regard, the FBR issued a notification on Friday on the nomination of focal persons for the IT sector.

According to the notification, the Chief Commissioner, Inland Revenue, Corporate Tax Office Lahore, has been nominated as the focal person for resolving problems and issues related to the IT industry regarding matters of Inland Revenue field formations within Lahore.

Under the notification, the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Tax Office Islamabad has been nominated as the focal person for resolving problems and issues related to the IT industry regarding matters of Inland Revenue field formations within Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Tax Office Karachi has been nominated as the focal person for resolving problems and issues related to the IT industry regarding matters of Inland Revenue field formations within Karachi, the notification added.