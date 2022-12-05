24Seven Partners with Dukan’s Retailer Super App

Dukan, a full-stack e-commerce operating system for MSMEs and their supply chains, and 24Seven, which is transforming Pakistan’s traditional farm-to-table value chains through digitization, have announced the integration of 24SEVEN services in Dukan’s Retailer Super App.

This partnership will allow Dukan’s retailers and small businesses to purchase stock from 24SEVEN. 24SEVEN will leverage Dukan’s technology to acquire an additional sales channel.

Dukan is enabling entrepreneurs and retailers to join the digital economy without requiring technical skills. It offers high-end bespoke ecommerce web stores through its Red Carpet Service that enables digital payments, delivery, marketing, and inventory tracking.

Dukan’s Distribution Management System enables end-to-end digitization of supply chains for manufacturers, distribution staff, and retailers.

24SEVEN is empowering kiryana stores through digitization, branding, and fintech services so in return they can benefit the mohallas.

They are on a mission to uplift the communities by providing them convenience, and accessibility to numerous brands just a stone’s throw from their house.

Dukan’s Partnership head Zohair Ali commented on this partnership: “We are very pleased to join forces with 24SEVENand facilitate Dukan-powered retailers to digitally source stock. This collaboration will also be instrumental in helping us create greater value for retailers by embedding more financial use cases in the Dukan ecosystem.”

24SEVEN’s Communication and Partnerships Manager, Muhammad Avais Arshad, also commented on this partnership, saying, “This collaboration will leverage benefits for both businesses. The synergized usage of platforms will facilitate the retailers at large and thus create a larger impact.”