Instagram’s New Feature Lets You Add Quick Status Updates

This week, Instagram introduced a new feature called “Notes” to its ever-growing platform. It allows you to post a short status update or Away Message to your friends or followers.

This new feature will appear as a line of notes when you open Instagram DMs once you get the update. These will appear from your friends and followers or anyone who has added you to their Close Friends list.

This is what it looks like.

Here is what Instagram says about Notes:

We’re beginning to roll out Notes, a new way to share your thoughts and see what your friends are up to. Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. During testing, we learned that people liked having a lightweight, easy way to share what’s on their mind and start conversations. From asking for recommendations to sharing what they’re up to, Notes give people a casual and spontaneous way to express themselves and connect with each other.

You can add a note to your profile in the same way as you would add a Story. Simply click the “plus” icon in your profile picture and then go to your DMs. Like a Story, notes can last up to 24 hours and can be deleted or updated as often as you like. You can also reply directly to Notes the same way you can to Stories.

You can choose to show your notes to all your followers or just Close Friends, but right now there is no way to tell whether a Note shared with you is only meant for Close Friends. This is because there is currently no indicator on Notes that shows whether it’s meant for Close Friends or everyone, like the green ring you get for Stories.

If you don’t have Instagram Notes already, try updating the app to the latest version.